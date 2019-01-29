Uri: The Surgical Strike - Vicky Kaushal Utterly Butterly Delighted By Amul's Makhan Ka Josh Post

Vicky Kaushal shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)

First, congratulations Vicky Kaushal and team Uri: The Surgical Strike for the success of the film. Amul also wished team Uri with an "utterly butterly honour." In their impressive graphic poster, a cartoon version of Vicky Kaushal, dressed as Major Vihan Shergill, hold a gun in one hand and a piece of butter on the other. "Makhan ka josh," reads the text on the picture while Vicky Kaushal described it as, "What an utterly butterly honour! Thank You, Amul." He also added the hashtag 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'How's The Josh?' to the post. "How's the josh?" is the famous punchline from Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Here's how Amul congratulated Vicky Kaushal and team Uri.

So cute!

Uri released on January 11 and is running successfully at the box office. The film has so far earned over Rs 150 crore. Uri is directed by Aditya Dhar and is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan after 2016's Uri terror attack.

Of Uri's success, Vicky Kaushal earlier told news agency IANS, "The kind of reaction we have received is really overwhelming. It's a surreal feeling that audience has accepted our film with open arms."

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, actors like Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari play pivotal roles in Uri. The film clashed at the box office with The Accidental Prime Minister, starring Anupam Kher.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal, also known for films like Masaan, Raazi, Sanju and Manmarziyaan, will be next seen in Takht.

(With IANS inputs)