Uri Box Office Collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal's 'Blockbuster' Film 'Ends Week 2 With High Josh'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 25, 2019 17:50 IST
  1. Uri is 'expected to cross' Rs 150 crore-mark over the weekend
  2. The film has earned Rs 133.79 crore so far
  3. Uri is directed by Aditya Dhar

"How's the josh", team Uri: The Surgical Strike? Vicky Kaushal's film, which released two weeks ago, has collected over Rs 133 crore, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh, adding that the film is 'expected to cross' the Rs 150 crore-mark over the weekend. On Thursday, Uri added Rs 5.20 crore to its total earning, which currently is at Rs 133.79 crore. "Uri: The Surgical Strike ends Week 2 with high josh. All set to emerge the highest grossing mid-range film. Week 2 - Friday 7.70 crore, Saturday 13.35 crore, Sunday 17.17 crore, Monday 6.82 crore, Tuesday 6.30 crore, Wednesday 6 crore, Thursday 5.20 crore. Total: Rs 133.79 crore. India business," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Here's the updated box office report of Vicky Kaushal's Uri.

 

 

Mr Adarsh also shared the week-wise collection of the film, which is as follows.

 

 

On these days, Uri crossed the benchmarks at the box office.

 

 

Uri is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan after 2016's Uri terror attack. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Uri 2 stars out of 5. "For the presence of Vicky Kaushal, whose character desists from overt chest-thumping, Uri would have been a complete washout," he wrote.

Actors like Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Paresh Rawal also play prominent roles in Uri.

Uri: The Surgical Strike clashed at the box office with Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister. Last week, Emraan Hashmi's Why Cheat India opened to poor reviews.

