Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal's Film Is 'Unshakeable,' Nears Rs 50 Crore Mark

Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, maintained its position at the ticket window and collected Rs 10.51 crore on its first Monday, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's total collection as of Monday is Rs 46.24 crore. "Those who think timing films during festivals and holidays guarantee success, think again... Deliver qualitative content and non-holidays will turn into a festival for investors," Taran Adarsh tweeted. He cited examples of 2018's top films which did not release around festivals. Among them were Baahubali 2, the highest earning Indian film of 2018, Sanju, the second highest earning film of Bollywood and Stree.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, directed by Aditya Dhar, was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 25 crore. Here's the updated box office report of Uri: The Surgical Strike:

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is unshakable... Excellent on Day 4... Higher than Day 1... Will cross 50 cr today... Trending better than #Raazi, #Stree and #BadhaaiHo... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr. Total: 46.24 cr. India biz. #Uri#HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2019

#Baahubali2, #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Sanju, #Stree and now #UriTheSurgicalStrike... ALL non-holiday releases... Those who think timing films during festivals/holidays guarantee success, THINK AGAIN... Deliver qualitative content and non-holidays will turn into a festival for investors. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2019

Uri is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army in Pakistan in retaliation to the 2016 Uri terror attack. Vicky Kaushal, who plays the role of the officer leading the surgical strikes operation, told news agency IANS: "The kind of reaction we have received is really overwhelming. It's a surreal feeling that audience has accepted our film with open arms."

Aditya Dhar said that casting Vicky Kaushal in the lead role was a risky move by the producers. He told IANS in a separate interview: "Casting Vicky Kaushal as a solo hero was a risk in itself. We made the film with the kind of budget that would be reasonable for a film with Vicky in the lead."

Uri: The Surgical Strike also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in lead roles.

(With inputs from IANS)