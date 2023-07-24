Uorfi Javed's Brutally Honest Post On Getting Lip Fillers. See Pics She Posted

Image shared by on Instagram. (Courtesy: urf7i)

Uorfi Javed has always been known for her refreshing candour regarding her personal and professional life. From the challenges she faced in the entertainment industry to her difficult childhood, the actress-model has always kept it real on social media. After speaking about her decision to use under-eye fillers, Uorfi has enlightened fans on her lip filler journey. She has shared a bunch of images of different stages of the beauty procedure and detailed her story. She said, “Sharing with you all my lip filler journey. I've been getting lip fillers from the age of 18, I didn't have that much money back then but I always felt my lips were too thin and I wanted bigger fuller lips. I went to dermat deni we're ready to do it for less and these were the results at times. I had to get them dissolved and mind it it's the most painful thing ever.”

However, Uorfi Javed explained that she was not discouraging people from such beauty procedures. However, it is important to be careful, she wrote. She said, “I'm not telling people to not get them but in fact what I'm trying to say is just be careful while getting fillers or Botox. I still very much have lip fillers just that I know what suits my face and I know now less is more. Encouraging everyone to thoroughly research before going to any doctor. I actually recommend fillers to everyone, if you have some insecurities about your face or body instead of hating yourself or your face it's just better to opt for fillers or surgeries but but but from a very good doctor only.”

Several followers praised Uorfi for her honesty. Check out the images here:

As mentioned above, before this, Uorfi Javed spoke about her decision to get under-eye fillers. Posting a bunch of no-filter pictures on Instagram, Uorfi Javed wrote, "Was so conscious with my under eye dark circles, I always have been. I had them since I was a child. So yea I got under eye fillers and my face looks very... Hoping this will settle. And yeah, this is what I look sans make-up. I do not wish to be photographed without makeup. That's it. That's my wish."

Uorfi Javed is best known for her eclectic fashion choices. She has modelled for designers such as Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Uorfi Javed has also appeared on shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and MTVSplitsvilla X4.