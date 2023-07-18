Just Uorfi Javed Wearing Tomatoes As Accessories Because They 'Are The New Gold'

Image was Instagrammed by .(Courtesy:karanjohar)

After actor Suniel Shetty expressed his discontent over the catapulting prices of tomatoes, social media influencer Uorfi Javed also joined the bandwagon and addressed the issue but in her unique style. Uorfi Javed, who is known for her out-of-the-box fashion choices, took a dig at the grave national issue by using tomatoes as accessories alongside a hilarious caption. Uorfi posted a couple of photos and videos of her new look.

She also shared a photo of actor Suniel Shetty with the text, "Eating fewer tomatoes these days due to rising prices." For the unversed, Suniel Shetty, in an interview with Aajtak revealed how the rising prices of tomatoes have impacted his consumption patterns as well and how he has been eating fewer tomatoes ever since.

Sharing the photos, Uorfi wrote, "Tomatoes are the new gold." Take a look at the hilarious post:

The Bigg Boss OTT sensation is known for her over-the-top fashion outings. From making a dress out of garbage bags to wearing jeans as a top, Uorfi has done it all. A few weeks back, Uorfi even made a dress from a handbag. Uorfi has also shared a video on Instagram. Along with the video, Uorfi wrote, “I made a dress from a bag !! This outfit is so so bomb! I can't at times!! Can't wait to wear this at some party!” For the background music, she picked Makeba by Jain. The video spread like wildfire on social media. Fans flooded the comments section with fire and red hearts.

Here is the video we are talking about:

Before this, Uorfi Javed shared a clip of herself wearing a dress with a net shield. In the video, she is trying to drink tea through the shield. But she is unable to drink it. After multiple failed attempts, Urofi manages to take a sip. Sharing the video, Uorfi wrote, “When chai is more important.”

Uorfi Javed's fashion outing also got a shout-out from Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor. Speaking to Zoom, Kareena said, “I am not as gutsy as Uorfi Javed but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy." She continued, "Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks cool and amazing."