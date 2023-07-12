Suniel Shetty Reveals Rise In Vegetable Prices Has Impacted His Kitchen As Well: 'I Eat Fewer Tomatoes'

Image was Instagrammed by Suniel Shetty. (courtesy: suniel.shetty)

Hey folks, looks like the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes are bothering Bollywood stars as well. Expressing his dissent over the rapidly rising prices of the vegetable, actor Suniel Shetty said in an interview with Aaj Tak that the increase in the price of tomatoes has impacted his kitchen as well and as a result, the actor has decreased his consumption of tomatoes. Talking about the impact, the Hera Pheri actor noted, "My wife Mana only buys vegetables for one or two days, we believe in eating fresh produce. The prices for tomatoes are skyrocketing these days, and this has affected our kitchen as well. I eat fewer tomatoes these days. People might think that since I'm a superstar, these things wouldn't affect me. But that isn't true, we have to deal with such issues as well.”

Delving deeper into the issues, the actor shared how he has had to compromise on taste and quality. He continued, "If you look at the prices on these apps, you'll be shocked. They're cheaper than all shops and markets. I order from the app, not because it's cheaper, but because they sell fresh produce... I am also a restaurateur, and I've always bargained for the best prices. But with the rising prices of tomatoes, people have had to compromise on taste and quality. I have too.”

In February this year, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty confirmed that the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3 is "finally happening". Taking to LinkedIn, Mr Shetty, who played the role of Shaam in the movie, announced that the film's shooting has started.

"So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji & Akki. Like all good things, this one took some time, but it's a relief to finally have an answer to this question!" the actor wrote in his post.

Suniel was earlier seen in the Amazon Mini TV series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, his OTT debut. He essayed the role of a cop in the show. It also featured Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev.