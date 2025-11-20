IFFI 2025: <i>Umrao Jaan</i> And <i>Pyaasa</i> Among Restored Classics Screening

Rekha-starrer Umrao Jaan, Guru Dutt's Pyaasa and Ritwik Ghatak's Subarnarekha are among the ten restored classics to be screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), taking place here from November 20 to 28.

Prasad, global leader in film preservation, restoration, and post-production, collaborated with NFDC-NFAI on their restoration initiative to meticulously revive these films that represent some of the most powerful creative voices of Indian cinema, a release said here.

Umrao Jaan and Gaman are two of the Muzaffar Ali films that have been restored and will be screened on November 21 and 22. Restored version of Kalpana Lajmi's Rudaali, starring Dimple Kapadia, will also be screened on November 22.

Ritwik Ghatak's Subarnarekha will be screened on November 23 along with the 1951 movie Murliwala.

Govind Nihlani's 1984 film Party and Guru Dutt's 1957 classic Pyaasa will be screened at the festival on November 24 where as Shyam Benegal's 1987 film Susman and Sibi Malayil's Kireedam will be shown on November 27. Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1957 film "Musafir" will be showcased on the final day of the festival.

Prasad's teams employed digital restoration, colour grading and final Mastering & QC ensuring that every frame, texture, and sonic detail is preserved with fidelity while remaining true to the filmmaker's original vision.

"Restoring these films is both a responsibility and a privilege. Each title carries within it a piece of India's cultural memory; the craft, courage, and creativity of filmmakers who defined our cinematic language. At Prasad, we are committed to preserving these stories with the respect and technical excellence they deserve. Seeing them find new audiences at IFFI is the most meaningful recognition of our work,”Abhishek Prasad, director & CTO at Prasad, said.

