Uma: Kajal Aggarwal Is 'Looking Forward' To First Film Post-Wedding. Details Here

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is known for her work in Tamil and Telugu film industries, on Friday, said that she is "looking forward" to her new film Uma . Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details of Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming project on Twitter. In his tweet, he revealed that Uma is a "slice of life film," in which Kajal Aggarwal will play the lead role. The film will be directed by filmmaker Tathagata Singha, while Avishek Ghosh and Mantraraj Paliwal will produce it. Sharing the update on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote: "FILM ANNOUNCEMENT: KAJAL AGGARWAL IN & AS #UMA... #KajalAggarwal will head the cast of #Uma... A slice of life film." He added: "Directed by ad filmmaker Tathagata Singha... Produced by Avishek Ghosh and Mantraraj Paliwal [#Miraj Group]... Remaining cast will be announced later."

Expressing her excitement about the new project, Kajal Aggarwal shared Taran Adarsh's tweet and wrote: "Looking forward to commencing Uma's journey."

Talking about Kajal Aggarwal's personal life, the actress got married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30 last year.

In her wedding announcement post, Kajal had shared that she will continue working in films after her wedding. "I thank you all for all the love you have showered upon me over the years, and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. The you for unending support," she had written in the statement.

Besides her upcoming projects, Kajal Aggarwal has an impressive line-up of films that are yet to be released. She will soon be seen in Chiranjeevi's Acharya. Besides that, she will also be seen in the Tamil remake of Hindi film Queen , which has been titled Paris Paris. Another much-awaited film of Kajal Aggarwal is Hey Sinamika. This year, the actress also made her digital debut with thriller series Live Telecast. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.