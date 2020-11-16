Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu, Honeymooning In Maldives, Share Surreal Underwater Pics

Kajal Aggarwal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal Aggarwal made a splash on Instagram on Monday by sharing new sets of pictures from her Maldives honeymoon. The actress, who is having the time of her life with husband Gautam Kitchlu in Maldives, went scuba diving with him recently, pictures of which she shared on her Instagram profile today. In the surreal photos, the couple can be seen swimming together holding hands. "I love the ocean. I've always liked the blue, so tranquil and peaceful and gliding. And the fear of it," Kajal captioned one set of pictures while sharing another, she wrote: "Be alone with the sea for it is there you will find answers to questions you didn't realise exist!"

Check out new pictures from Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's honeymoon here:

Last week, Kajal shared glimpses of her underwater honeymoon suite and the pictures are just stunning. The couple are staying at an underwater two-level resort in the Maldives. Sharing the photos, Kajal wrote: "Am I looking at the fish or are the fish looking at me?" Take a look:

Also, see what else Kajal Aggarwal has added to her honeymoon diaries on Instagram:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got engaged in June and had a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai on October 30. The duo got married after dating for three years.

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her performances in films like Arya 2, Singham, Special 26, Khaidi No 150 and Magadheera. Her upcoming projects include Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.