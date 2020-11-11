New Pics From Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu's Honeymoon Are Simply Amazing

Kajal Aggarwal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Highlights Kajal added new pictures to her honeymoon diaries on Wednesday

"Tranquillity in paradise," she wrote in one of her posts

Her mushy caption for a picture with Gautam read: "Partner in everything"

Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently on honeymoon with husband Gautam Kitchlu in the Maldives, shared new pictures from her trip on Wednesday and they are simply amazing, without a doubt. The actress, who took off to her honeymoon last week, can be seen sporting a blue polka dot dress in the photos and needless to say, she looks quite pretty in that outfit. In one of the pictures, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu can be seen posing for the camera at their resort while in another, the actress performing chakrasana with a breathtaking view in the background. The different shades of blue - the sea, sky and Kajal's dress - in the photos makes them mesmerising.

"My heart feels so happy and free, every time I visit this beautiful country!" Kajal captioned one set of pictures while sharing another, she wrote: "Tranquillity in paradise." Her mushy caption for a picture with Gautam read: "Partner in everything."

For the picture in which Kajal can be seen performing a yoga pose, she wrote: "In a desperate attempt to resume routine."

Check out more pictures from Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's honeymoon here:

On Tuesday, Kajal lit up Instagram with these pictures from her honeymoon. She looks stunning in a striped dress in the photos.

A day after reaching the Maldives, Kajal treated her fans to some postcard-worthy pictures of herself and her husband. She can be seen wearing a red dress in those pictures.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got engaged in June and had a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai on October 30. The actress is known for her performances in films like Arya 2, Singham, Special 26, Khaidi No 150 and Magadheera