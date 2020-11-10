More Pics From Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu's Honeymoon

Gautam Kitchlu with Kajal Aggarwal. (courtesy kajalaggarwalofficial)

Pictures from Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu's honeymoon are perfect in every sense. Just when we thought the photographs couldn't get any better, the actress surprised us and added more stunning pictures to her album from Maldives. On Tuesday, the Singham actress filled up her Instagram profile with more pictures. In one of the pictures, she can be seen happily posing with her husband. Kajal can be seen wearing a striped dress, while Gautam opted for a casual outfit. No captions needed. The other pictures shared by Kajal happen to be solo shots of the actress - all of them were clicked by her husband Gautam Kitchlu.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Over the weekend, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu flew to Maldives and they shared loved-up pictures from their getaway. See the pictures here:

Kajal Aggarwal married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai, in the presence of a few family members and friends. The newlywed couple frequently share loved-up pictures with each other on their respective social media accounts. Check out some of the posts here:

Kajal Aggarwal, who stepped into the Hindi film industry with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singham, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Special 26, opposite Akshay Kumar and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. She has also been a part of several Tamil and Telugu films. Her upcoming projects include Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.