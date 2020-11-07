Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Take Off For Destination Honeymoon. Pics Inside

Highlights "Ready to go," Kajal Aggarwal wrote in an Instagram story

"Bags are packed," she captioned a photo of matching travel pouches

The couple got married on October 30

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, who were busy updating their wedding album on Instagram, have taken off for destination honeymoon. The 35-year-old actress shared glimpses of their matching passports and a packed suitcase in her Instagram stories. "Bags are packed," she captioned a photo of matching travel pouches while for another, she wrote: "Ready to go," along with an airplane icon. However, Kajal kept their honeymoon destination a secret. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had a socially distanced wedding on October 30 in Mumbai with only family members attending the festivities. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married after seven years of friendship and three years of dating.

Here are glimpses of Kajal Aggarwal's honeymoon prep on Instagram:

Just days after her wedding, Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her first Karwa Chauth as Mrs Kitchlu, looking ravishing in a red Manish Malhotra saree.

Kajal and Gautam were showered with a whole lot of love on pictures from their just-married photoshoot.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got engaged in June - she made the wedding announcement just weeks before the big day. Their shaadi was preceded by a mehendi ceremony, haldi function and a puja. On the wedding day, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu redefined perfect in Anita Dongre and Anamika Khanna ensembles. "And just like that, from ms to mrs," she wrote.

Ahead of their wedding, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu were busy setting up their new house. Last seen in Komali, Kajal Aggarwal has movies such as Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 in her line-up. Gautam Kitchlu is the founder of home interior design label Discern Living.