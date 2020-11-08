Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Are Honeymooning In Maldives. Pic Inside

Kajal Aggarwal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial )

After Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu teased their fans about their destination honeymoon by sharing pictures of their passports and packed luggage, it has been revealed that the duo are honeymooning in the Maldives. On Saturday, Gautam Kitchlu posted a picture of himself posing at an aesthetically pleasing location in Maldives. He wrote: "Grateful for being able to travel again while taking necessary precautions. Slowly steadily we inch back towards normalcy. My affinity towards beautiful spaces seems to continue." He also posted a picture of the cockpit of a plane and wrote: "Alternative profession?" Take a look at Gautam Kitchlu's posts here:

On Saturday, Kajal Aggarwal shared pictures of her and Gautam's matching passports and a packed suitcase on her Instagram stories. "Bags are packed," she wrote while sharing a photo of matching travel pouches and for another, she captioned: "Ready to go." Take a look at the 35-year-old actress' Instagram stories here:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got engaged in June and had a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai on October 30. The duo got married after dating for three years. Their love story is no less than a fairy tale - from friends to soulmates. Kajal Aggarwal recently celebrated her first Karwa Chauth. She opted for a stunning red saree for the occasion, Check out pictures of the actress here:

Meanwhile, also take a look at Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding album here:

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her performances in films like Arya 2, Singham, Special 26, Khaidi No 150 and Magadheera. Her upcoming projects include Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.