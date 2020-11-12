Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Are Honeymooning At This Underwater Resort. See Pics

Kajal Aggarwal shared this photo (courtesy kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are having a blast in the Maldives - their choice of stay is a rather unique resort named The Muraka. The new bride shared glimpses of her honeymoon suite, which is a lavish underwater space. The view Kajal and Gautam wake up to seems like a dream. The honeymoon couple are staying at an underwater two-level resort in the Maldives, which is located in Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. In her recent entries, Kajal shared a loved-up photo with Gautam Kitchlu and said nothing - she let the surreal backdrop do the talking. To sum up her feelings better, Kajal wrote this on Instagram: "Am I looking at the fish or are the fish looking at me?"

Here's how Kajal Aggarwal has been filling up her honeymoon album:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got engaged in June - she made the wedding announcement just weeks before the big day. Their shaadi was preceded by a mehendi ceremony, haldi function and a puja. On the wedding day, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu redefined perfect in Anita Dongre and Anamika Khanna ensembles. "And just like that, from ms to mrs," she wrote.

Ahead of their wedding, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu were busy setting up their new house. Last seen in Komali, Kajal Aggarwal has movies such as Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 in her line-up. Gautam Kitchlu is the founder of home interior design label Discern Living.