Uma Bharti Demands CBI Probe Into How Her Name Appeared In Vyapam Scam

The spectre of Madhya Pradesh's most controversial scam - Vyapam - has once again returned to haunt the political landscape. This time, it's former chief minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti raising sharp questions about her own alleged connection to the case.

In a press conference on Friday, Ms Bharti demanded a CBI investigation to determine how her name appeared in the scam, despite her having no role. She also raised serious concerns over the functioning of the Madhya Pradesh Crime Branch, calling for accountability and transparency.

"I still don't know how my name appeared in Vyapam. It feels like I replaced Shubhanshu Shukla and ended up in space. I trust the ATS and CBI, but what did the MP Crime Branch do that my name ended up in this? How many died? How many lives were ruined? Was someone else protected using my name?" she said.

"My Family Paid Price For My Politics"

In a deeply personal note, Ms Bharti said her family has suffered immensely over the years due to her political identity. She alleged that both the Congress and BJP governments have harassed her family.

"My brothers' children could not progress because they were always worried about my image. Giving a ticket to Rahul (my nephew) was not a favour, it was a party necessity. My family has been with the BJP since Jan Sangh days."

Ms Bharti said her relatives were eligible to become MPs and MLAs long ago, but feudal exploitation in districts like Tikamgarh still prevails, even under BJP rule.

She recounted the trauma her family faced between 1990 and 1992, claiming that fake cases of dacoity and robbery were filed against her brothers. A murder case was even registered during the Digvijaya Singh government.

She emphasised that her harassment did not end even after the Vyapam scandal broke in 2013, which she said caused severe mental distress.

"I myself came forward for arrest, but from 2005 to 2013, the harassment continued. Even during the Aarushi murder case, the UP police tampered with evidence - what was the role of state police in Vyapam? The truth must come out."

'Not Leaving Politics, Not Leaving BJP'

While making it clear that she is distancing herself from her family, Ms Bharti was firm on one point - she is not separating from BJP.

"I will remain in politics for at least 10 to 15 years. If needed, I will contest elections again. I have worked with Atal ji and Advani ji. I was 40 years younger than them. I am not yet 75. No one can separate me from the BJP."

Ms Bharti reiterated her long-held causes - cow protection, Ganga rejuvenation, and prohibition of alcohol.

"Courts for Ganga and cows will continue. My focus until October is entirely on these two causes. Cow rearing must become a way of life in our villages. Alcohol must be banned in Madhya Pradesh," she said.

She said corruption remains the biggest challenge in the state and country, calling for greater transparency in the bureaucracy.

"Leaders, teachers, lawyers, clerks - they never really retire. I have to do politics for another 15 to 20 years. Cow, Ganga, and alcohol prohibition are not just political issues - they are my personal beliefs."