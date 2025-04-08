CG Vyapam ADEO Recruitment 2025: Registrations Begin For Assistant Development Extension Officer

Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (Vyapam) has released a recruitment notification for Assistant Development Extension Officer (ADEO25) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. Applications have been invited under the Development Commissioner Office, Nava Raipur.

The online application process for the post began on April 7, 2025 and will close on May 2, 2025. The forms can be filled on the last day by 5 pm. Candidates will have the option to make correction in the online application form from May 3-5, 2025.

The tentative date for the exam is set as June 15, 2025. The exam will be conducted in centres across 33 districts. The admit cards will be released by June 6, 2025. No examination fee will be charged from the local residents of Chhattisgarh state for the ADEO25 recruitment.

The CG Vyapam ADEO exam is being held to fill a total of 200 vacancies. There are 193 vacant and backlog posts, 2 for Scheduled Tribes and 5 backlog posts for Divyangjans.

Candidates will be selected for the post based on 85 per cent weightage given to marks obtained in the exam and additional 15 marks will be given to PG degree holders.

Candidates applying for CG Vyapam Sahayak Vikas Vistar Adhikar must have completed graduation from any recognised university. The age limit set for the post is between 20-30 years and the cutoff date is January 1, 2025.

