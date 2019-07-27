Couple Clears Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Exam Together

A couple in Chhattisgarh cleared the state public service examination together

In a exhibit of the saying 'Two is company', a couple from Chhattisgarh has cleared the state Public Service Commission together. The couple has secured ranks 1 and 2 in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission examination conducted for recruitment of Chief Municipal Officer (Grade B and C).

Anubhav Singh, the husband, secured first rank in the examination with 298.3744 marks overall and his wife Vibha Singh secured second rank in the examination with 283.9151 marks overall.

Talking to news agency ANI, the couple expressed their happiness. They said, "It's difficult to express how happy we feel today. We both supported and helped each other throughout."

The written examination was conducted on May 5, 2019. The personal interview for shortlisted candidates, based on marks scored in the written exam, was conducted on July 9 and July 10. The Commission has released the marks and merit position of all 106 candidates who appeared for the personal interview round.

Mr. Anubhav Singh secured 278.3744 marks in the written exam and 20 marks in the interview. Ms. Vibha Singh secured 268.9151 marks in the written exam and 15 marks in the interview. Both candidates are from the unreserved category.

