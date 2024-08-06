<i>Ulajh</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Did Janhvi Kapoor's Film Pass The Crucial Monday Test?

Ulajh has finally crossed the ₹ 5 crore-mark at the domestic box office. On its first Monday, the spy-thriller saw a decline in collections through ticket windows. According to a Sacnilk report, the Sudhanshu Saria directorial minted ₹ 0.60 crore on day 4, bringing the film's total to ₹ 5.50 crore. Ulajh narrates the story of a young IFS officer, Suhana Bhatia (played by Janhvi Kapoor), who is the only woman working in the Indian High Commission in London. The film also features Roshan Mathew as Sebin Josephkutty, Gulshan Devaiah as Nakul Bhatia, Adil Hussain as Dhanraj Bhatia, and Meiyang Chang as Jacob Tamang.

Ahead of Ulajh's release, leading lady Janhvi Kapoor shared that she is obsessed with this project. In an interview with Variety, she said, “I've never taken so much ownership of a film and been so obsessive or sensitive about a film before. They really made me feel involved and empowered and I have a voice. It's a very good feeling because I've never taken so much ownership or had this much of an opinion on everything that has to do with the film.”

The actress also opened up about how she tried using a different voice in Ulajh. She said, “I've tried a different voice in the film. I don't know if anyone will even notice or if it'll make any difference. But it was an attempt.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Ulajh 2.5 out of 5 stars. He said, “Ulajh is songless (barring a qawwali in a dargah in the film's climactic sequence). But can a Bollywood spy thriller do without Pakistan, especially without terrorists suspected to be harboured there? But, for all the hackneyed devices that the film wallows in, Ulajh dares to depart from the norm in a few significant ways.”

Released on August 2, Ulajh has been backed by Vineet Jain's Junglee Pictures. The movie locked horns with Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha at the box office.