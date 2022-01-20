Twinkle Khanna Sings A Song Of Love And Longing - But Not For Akshay Kumar

Highlights Twinkle Khanna shared an interesting video

There is a reason Twinkle Khanna is called Mrs Funnybones. The author's wit and sense of humour come as a ray of sunshine even on the grimmest of days. From self-deprecating jokes to giving out life advice with dollops of laughter, Twinkle Khanna knows how to make those around her chuckle all day. Now, the actress-author – who has in the past sent the Internet into a fit of giggles with her unabashed singing – has returned with another song. This time, Twinkle Khanna sang Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai from the film Saajan. But if you thought the classic romantic track was directed at her superstar husband Akshay Kumar, you could not be more wrong. The recipient of her affection was in fact a plate of laddoos that Twinkle Khanna looked at longingly but refrained from touching.

That's not all. Twinkle Khanna even tweaked the lyrics to suit her object of affection. In place of the original lyrics, Par saamne jab tum aate ho kuch bhi kehne se darta hai, Twinkle Khanna sang, “Par saamne jab tum aate ho kuch bhi khane se darta hai [When you come before me, I'm scared to eat anything].”

In the caption, Twinkle Khanna took the humour quotient up a notch and said, “To eat, or not to eat that is a question that Hamlet did not have to grapple with as no one offered him laddoos for breakfast. My solution is to keep my mouth so busy with my off-key singing that the urge and a few ears collapse quickly in a disgruntled heap.”

Addressing her followers, she added, “By the way, how many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible?.”

Reacting to the post, actress Sonali Bendre dropped with a laughing emoji. Actor Karan Kapadia said, “Melodic.”

A few months ago, Twinkle Khanna shared her love for singing when she posted a video of her belting out the Lionel Richie classic, Hello, Is It Me You're Looking For?

While admitting that singing is not her strong suit, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “My bit in the family singing competition. Some people have a voice that can shatter glass, but my voice is truly special, I can clearly puncture eardrums without any effort. How many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible?”

Watch it here:

Soon, Twinkle Khanna followed this up with another video of her singing. This time, she chose Adele's Easy On Me. Sharing the clip, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “This was one of the most popular requests. Like I said when you hear Adele performing Easy on Me, the phantom hair on your arms stand as if the follicles have forgotten they have all been lasered off. My voice has a similar effect but for different reasons. I am lucky that this bike doesn't have wheels otherwise, it's not just eardrums that would suffer a puncture.”

She added, “If Adele sees this, she may just go from rolling in the deep, to off the deep end. #ToneDeafMembersUnite #EasyOnMe."

Take a look at the video here:

Well, we cannot get enough of Twinkle Khanna's music videos. Tell us which song you'd like her to sing next.