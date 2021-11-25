Hey Twinkle Khanna, 'Go Easy On' Adele Fans. She Sings. Are You Ready For It?

Twinkle Khanna in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

On "one of the most popular requests," Twinkle Khanna dropped a new video of herself singing Adele's Easy On Me and her voice will make the "phantom hair on your arms stand," just not in the positive way. Twinkle, who is known for posting pictures and videos of herself with ROFL captions, is a "terrible" singer (her own words) but that doesn't stop her from singing her favourite tracks. In her latest post, she wrote: "This was one of the most popular requests. Like I said when you hear Adele performing, 'Easy on Me,' the phantom hair on your arms stand, as if the follicles have forgotten they have all been lasered off. My voice has a similar effect but for different reasons. I am lucky that this bike doesn't have wheels otherwise, it's not just eardrums that would suffer a puncture!"

Twinkle hilariously added: "How many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible? Drop your requests in the comments for the next #TuneIntoTwinkle that does not go by the acronym #Tit. If Adele sees this, she may just go from rolling in the deep, to off the deep end! #ToneDeafMembersUnite #EasyOnMe."

See Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Earlier this month, Twinkle Khanna started her "Tone Deaf Members Unite" series by posting a video of herself singing with her daughter Nitara. She wrote: "My bit in the family singing competition. Some people have a voice that can shatter glass, but my voice is truly special, I can clearly puncture eardrums without any effort! How many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible? #ToneDeafMembersUnite."

Twinkle Khanna, the daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia, married Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001. The couple welcomed Aarav on September 15 in 2002 and daughter Nitara on September 25, 2012.