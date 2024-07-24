Twinkle Khanna On Turning 50 And "Swiftly Descending Into Panic". See Her Post

Twinkle Khanna's latest Instagram post is tickling everyone's “funnybones”. The actor-turned-author, shared a hilarious video. In the brief clip, she's holding a cup and blinking both her eyes. The text on the clip reads, “POV: When you're 50 and your period is late, you wonder if it's menopause or pregnancy.” In her caption, Twinkle wrote, “50 and swiftly descending into panic – Is this the welcome to the perimenopause club? Tell me about your menopause experience and if you've ever had a similar moment.”

After taking a look at Twinkle Khanna, many women shared their stories in the comment section. A person wrote, “I turned 50 in March this year you and it has been a roller coaster my body never stops itching,hair is falling and don't get me started on my emotions it is all over the place I switch like pyscho lol happy, annoyed, sad, weepy, angry go through all this most days but I am okay with it WHY?cos I am healthy and alive to experience it#menopause bliss.”

Another one added, “Of course this question in mind, either pregnancy or menopause,but mostly in 50s prefer menopause as ,we ladies want break ,some me time imp,as Kids gets settle ,till we 50,so spare time on urself, enjoy life.”

An Instagrammer said, “And...it seems sometimes....I am the only one who sweats ... profusely...and mostly the face..the neck...it seems my body temperature has risen due to whatever u call it perimenopause or menopause....”

A few echoed, “Perfect!!! Thoughts of every 50 and + women around the world.”

Tweak India was founded by Twinkle Khanna in 2019. It is a Mumbai-based content company that engages women by covering various aspects of their lives while maintaining a playful and positive tone.