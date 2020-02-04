Trolled For Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan Says: 'For The First Time, It Hurts'

Sara Ali Khan on the sets of Love Aaj Kal (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan, who has revealed in several interviews that the best way to deal with trolls is to ignore them, told Anupama Chopra in a Film Companion interview: "for the first time, it kind of hurts." The 24-year-old actress was talking about the several memes that flooded the Internet, particularly the mean ones, primarily based on Sara's dialogue "Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho" from Love Aaj Kal. When asked about being trolled after the Love Aaj Kal trailer released, Sara said: "I'm here to kind of act. That's my job. That's serious. That's my profession. So when I'm trolled for that, with all the confidence still intact, it's harder for me to sit there and say 'ignore the trolls'. Because suddenly, for the first time, it kind of hurts. And it hit me."

"As a girl that has never really derived her confidence from the way she looks, I don't mind being trolled for being 'fat'... I don't mind being trolled for wearing a hat... both of which has happened before," Sara added.

Sharing why she was upset over the Internet's response to the trailer, Sara said: "It hit me because all trolling before that had been about things that I don't really pay heed to. I don't think it's anybody's business what colours my cap or nails are... But I act for the audiences... And seeing that kind of did upset me."

Talking about the scene in the trailer, in which Sara says the dialogue that's generated a meme fest, the actress said: "You know, we weren't allowed to see the monitor. I had no idea what it was looking like. I've spoken to Imtiaz sir about this and I think what's also happened is that I don't look good in that. When it comes to people trolling and saying I'm overacting, I'll be honest with you, every day on set not only was I acutely aware of what my character had to feel but Imtiaz sir made me feel exactly what Zoe was to feel at that point. Now that is Imtiaz sir's vision and my attempt, so that was not a ham shot on our part."

"Some people have said it's because it's a low angle shot where my mouth was looking bad, others have said it's because it's cut in the middle of the scene so they people haven't seen the context. But the truth is it's something that part of the audiences haven't liked but I think there's only learning from here and here's hoping that there are parts of me in the film that they do like," Sara added.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Sara Ali Khan co-stars with Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal. The film is slated to hit screens on February 14, Valentine's Day.