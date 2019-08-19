Trolled For Comments On Kashmir, Sonam Kapoor Tweets: 'Calm Down'

Sonam Kapoor was targeted for talking about her lineage (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who found herself at the receiving end of ruthless social media trolling for her recent comments on Kashmir, tweeted a stern message for online bullies. "Guys, please calm down and get a life," Sonam began by writing and then added: "Twisting, misinterpreting and understanding what you want from what someone has to say isn't a reflection on the person who says it but on you. So self reflect and see who you are and hopefully get a job." Sonam Kapoor was targeted for talking about her "half Sindhi and half Peshawari" lineage and saying "it's better to keep quiet" when asked about the Kashmir situation during an interview with BBC, which was shared on the news network's official Twitter handle on August 15.

Read Sonam Kapoor's tweet here:

Guys please calm down.. and get a life. Twisting, misinterpreting and understanding what you want from what someone has to say isn't a reflection on the person who says it but on you. So self reflect and see who you are and hopefully get a job. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 19, 2019

When asked the centre's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two Union Territories, Sonam Kapoor told BBC: "It's heart-breaking to see where the situation has landed right now and I'm very patriotic. So I think for me now it's better to keep quiet and let this pass because even this too shall pass."

In the same interview, Sonam said: "I am half Sindhi and half Peshawari. So, it's literally heart-breaking to see that part of my culture is something that I can't explore."

Sonam Kapoor also revealed her parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor decided to name her 'Sonam' when they were in Kashmir many years ago: "I was named when my parents went to Kashmir and they were there for a while. My dad was shooting for Ram Lakhan and they decided to name me from there. I haven't been there, since."

However, in another tweet, Sonam Kapoor clarified the story behind her name with a news report that says Sonam stands for good luck and that her parents zeroed in on the name as they considered her to be a lucky charm to the family. "This is true.. at last," tweeted the actress.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Lagaand has The Zoya Factor lined up for release.

