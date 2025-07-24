Advertisement

Javed Akhtar Posts e-Gates PSA With A "Please Share This" Note By Mistake, Internet Asks Is This A "Paid Tweet"?

The video was presumably sent to Javed Akhtar as part of a campaign by the Ministry of Home Affairs

Read Time: 2 mins
Javed Akhtar Posts e-Gates PSA With A "Please Share This" Note By Mistake, Internet Asks Is This A "Paid Tweet"?
Javed Akhtar in an undated picture

Javed Akhtar on Thursday became the centre of a social media memefest when the veteran lyricist and screenwriter shared a note by mistake in addition to a video promoting eGates, or automated gates, to facilitate a faster and more efficient immigration process.

The video was presumably sent to the 80-year-old cinema veteran as part of a campaign by the authorities from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Javed Akhtar apparently forgot to delete the message, "Sir this is the official video by the ministry of home affairs for e-Gates for immigration. Sir, please share this video, this will spread awareness among people of India", before he posted the video on his official X page.

What Happened

Javed Akhtar shared a video on his X page about how e-Gates will be a game-changer for immigration process in India.

The lyricist shared the 45-second clip in one post, and followed it up with a post with the text, "Sir this is the official video by the ministry of home affairs for e-Gates for immigration. Sir, please share this video, this will spread awareness among people of India", written.

The series of tweets continues to be visible on Javed Akhtar's X page even after over two hours.

Internet Had A Lot Of Fun

A section of X users who noticed this slip-up had reactions ranging from disbelief to comical.

"Paid tweet? Ab aapko bhi Paiso ki zaroorat pad gayi? Main kya samajhta tha aapko? Aur aap kya nikley?" asked one user.

Another said, Javed Akhtar needed to employ a social media team.

One of the kind X users pointed out his Javed Akhtar's mistake.

"Edit this or write a quote on it to mention the message you wanted to spread," read another post.

In A Nutshell

Javed Akhtar mistakenly shared a public service adverstiment (PSA) about e-Gates for easy immigration along with the message from the MHA authorities asking him to post the official video on his official X account. Users on social media had a field day with his gaffe.

Javed Akhtar, EGates, Trolling
