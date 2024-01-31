Triptii Dimri's Birthday Wish For Sam Merchant Came Gift-Wrapped With A Throwback Pic

Triptii Dimri shared these images. (courtesy: tripti_dimri)

Triptii Dimri struck throwback gold in her photo archives. The actress shared a throwback picture of herself with hotelier and friend Sam Merchant to wish him on his birthday. The first picture happens to be from 2017. She also shared a recent one from 2023. Triptii Dimri captioned her Instagram story: "Happy Birthday Sam Merchant. Wish we could be as thin again without having to skip Ram Shaam panipuri." Last year, rumours of Triptii dating Sam Merchant started doing the rounds after a few pictures of them together at a wedding went viral. However, a source close to Triptii Dimri dismissed the actress' dating rumours, stating that she is single.

See Triptii Dimri's post here:

Last year, in a conversation with Zoom, a source close to the actress claimed that the Qala star "is very much single." The source said, "Triptii-Sam rumour is plain hogwash. Triptii is very much single. Some minds have a fertile imagination. Nobody can be blamed for the fact that she got linked with Sam. Such things are common not just in Bollywood, but in all walks of life nowadays."

Meanwhile, a recent Pinkvilla report claimed that Triptii Dimri will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. Triptii Dimri also has Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in the line-up. She will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao in the film. The actress is also a part of Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal.

Besides, Animal, Triptii Dimri's filmography includes critically accalimed films like Qala, Laila Majnu and Bulbbul, to name a few.