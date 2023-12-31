Triptii Dimri On Playing Zoya In Animal: 'Wasn't Expecting To Even Be Noticed'

A still from a video. (courtesy: )

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri is ending the year on a blockbuster note. The Qala star, who was seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, released earlier this month, has been receiving a massive response for her role in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. In a recent interview with News18, the actor revealed how she thought her role would hardly be noticed in the film. Talking about all the love coming her way, the actress said, "I was very nervous on the first day. I knew the film would do well but I wasn't expecting this kind of a response for Zoya. I thought, ‘It's a small role and it will come and go.' But I wasn't expecting to receive so much love or even be noticed. I haven't been able to sleep."

The actress also shed light on the much talked-about intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in the film. Revealing that she didn't feel the need for an intimacy coordinator on set, Triptii Dimri said, “That scene was taken as lightly as any other scene in the film. They weren't making a big deal out of it. We did it exactly the way we did other scenes. My comfort was taken care of. It was a part of the story... As long as you're comfortable with your co-actors and directors, it shouldn't matter. But some people need them (intimacy coordinator). It depends from person to person.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will reportedly romance Animal star Triptii Dimri in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. According to a recent Pinkvilla report, Triptii will star in the musical. "Triptii has been the talk of the town following the historic success of Animal and the makers feel that she would set the screen on fire with Kartik Aaryan. The conversations have been on for quite some time and the makers have now locked her as the female lead," Pinkvilla quoted a source close to project as saying.

The source added, "It's a new space for Kartik too and he will be looking to explore the intense side of romance. He has been a graduate of rom-coms and will now be switching zones to another world of love stories. He is also very excited to embark on this journey," stated Pinkvilla.

Besides Animal, Triptii played the titular Laila in the Sajid Ali-directed Laila Majnu. She also starred in the 2017 film Poster Boys. She also featured in the Netflix original Bulbbul.