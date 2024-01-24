Animal Star Triptii Dimri On Her Airport Fashion: 'I Like To Be Comfortable'

Triptii Dimri shared this image. (courtesy: triptiidimri )

Delhi will always hold a special place in actor Triptii Dimri's life as she grew up here. On Wednesday, she made a quick stopover in the national capital for an event, where she briefly spoke to ANI and recalled her fond memories associated with Delhi.

"I have spent 21 years of my life in Delhi. While coming to South Extension market today, I undoubtedly became nostalgic. I have spent hours and hours in markets of Delhi exploring delicious street food items like momos. I miss my family, friends and of course food in Delhi," Triptii shared on the sidelines of the launch of Twamev's flagship store in Delhi.

Triptii originally hails from Uttarakhand but has spent a major part of her life in Delhi. After studying in Delhi, she moved to Mumbai to pursue an acting career.

And now with her acting stint in films like Laila Majnu, Bulbul, Qala and Animal, the young artiste has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry. Interestingly, Triptii has also been enthralling fans with her fashion statement.

With appearances at the airport becoming a frequent occurrence for her, it didn't take time for her to come into the spotlight for the outfits that she donned before travelling to another city.

Asked if she underwent the pressure to always be well-dressed at the airport, Triptii said,"No...I like to be comfortable. I feel very cold in aircraft so I make sure I am fully covered and comfortable."

She also feels that her fashion quotient has evolved over the years.

"Initially, I was very casual with my dressing...even now I am very casual but when I have to go to events I have to be a little careful. I can't be too casual all the time right?" Triptii laughed.