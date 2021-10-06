Trending: The Internet Can't Stop Crushing On These Pics Of Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan shared this image. (courtesy malavikamohanan_)

Highlights Malavika posted pictures from a shoot

"Urvashi," she captioned the pictures

Malavika wore an outfit by Wardha Ahamed

Hello there, Malavika Mohanan! The actress is trending courtesy a set of pictures that she posted her Instagram handle on Wednesday afternoon and stunning can't even begin to describe them. In the picture, the actress can be seen dressed in a powder blue bandeau with polka dots on it. She paired with pink dhoti pants of sorts. The highlight of the look, however, has to be the septum ring that she accessorised her OTTD with. Malavika Mohanan looks every bit stunning. Her outfit was designed and styled by Wardha Ahamed and the jewelry was by Creative Gems and Jewellery. Sharing the picture, Malavika Mohanan wrote in her caption: "'Urvashi' From a far away time in a far away land."

The comments section of Malavika Mohanan's Instagram post was filled up with heart and fire reacts from fans and its easy to see why. Writer-filmmaker George Kora commented on her post, "Uff! Take it easy, Urvashi." To which Malavika replied, "After 2 lockdowns I ain't taking it easy yo."

See the picture shared by Malavika Mohanan here:

The actress also posted a picture in a saree and she looks picture-perfect. See the photos here:

The actress loves to share posts from different facets of her life. On World Smile Day, she posted this happy shot and wrote in her caption: "The world can always use more smiles. #HappyWorldSmileDay."

Malavika Mohanan has been a part of films like Hero, Petta, starring Rajinikanth. The actress also starred in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds opposite Ishaan Khatter.