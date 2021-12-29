Trending: Salman Khan Drives An Auto-Rickshaw On The Streets Of Panvel

Salman Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy ibeingshivay)

It is not everyday that fans of Salman Khan get to see him drive an auto-rickshaw, so when the actor went on a ride on the streets of Panvel, the video went insanely viral. The actor, who celebrated his 56th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse over the weekend, was recently pictured driving an auto-rickshaw on the streets. In the video, which has been curated by several fan pages dedicated to the actor, he can be seen dressed in a blue T-shirt and a cap while driving the rickshaw on the streets.

Check out the viral video here:

SALMAN KHAN Driving Auto Rikshaw Tonight! pic.twitter.com/1gUBI17UrA — SH!VAM (@ibeingshivay) December 28, 2021

Over the weekend, Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse in Panvel. The actor was immediately taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and he was discharged on Sunday morning. The actor joking narrated the incident and said, "When I came back, we let go of the snake. My sister got really scared, so I clicked a picture with the snake for her. Saanp se dosti hogayi (made friends with the snake)." He added, "My dad asked me ki kya hua? Saanp zinda hai? So I said yes, tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai," news agency ANI reported.

In terms of work, Salman Khan recently returned from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia where he led the Da-Bangg Reloaded tour. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan is currently seen as the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 15. Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan.