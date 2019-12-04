Trending: Pics From Yash And Radhika Pandit's Daughter Ayra's 1st Birthday

Radhika Pandit and Yash with Ayra. (Image courtesy: radhika_pandith_official )

Kannada stars Yash and Radhika Pandit threw a lavish party for their daughter Ayra on her first birthday, pictures from which are going crazy viral on social media. Yash and Radhika have not shared pictures from the birthday party yet, but several fan clubs dedicated to the actors on Instagram have shared pictures from the party and they are a sheer delight. Birthday girl Ayra looked cute as a button in a pink frock and she wore a matching bow. Ayra's parents Radhika Pandit and Yash wore colour-coordinated black outfits for her birthday.

Take a look at the pictures from Ayra's birthday party here:

On Ayra's first birthday, both Yash and Radhika posted adorable wishes on Instagram. In his post, Yash wrote: "Being your dad has brought out the softer side in me. You are my strength, my weakness, my everything. Happy Birthday, my darling princess. I love you."

Radhika Pandit also shared an equally cute picture on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "To the one who is a piece of my heart, a part of my soul. Happy Birthday my angel."

Other than Ayra, the couple are also parents to a son, who they welcomed in October this year. Yash and Radhika met on the sets of TV show Nandagokuland and they have worked together in films such as Drama, Mr And Mrs Ramachari and Santhu Straight Forward. They stepped into the Kannada film industry with the 2008 film Moggina Manasu. Yash and Radhika got married in December 2016.