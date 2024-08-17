Inside Yash And Radhika Pandit's <i>Varmahalakshmi Puja</i> Album With Family

Yash's wife Radhika Pandit recently shared a series of pictures from her Varmahalakshmi puja with family. The couple's children Ayra and Yatharv were all present at the puja, which took place at their residence. The venue was beautifully decorated with flowers and an idol of Goddess Lakshmi was placed in the middle of the room. The former actress looked stunning in a soft-muted mauve traditional silk saree featuring golden patterns. She completed her look with a necklace and earrings. Yash complemented her look perfectly, dressed in a classic white dhoti and shirt.

The photos capture Yash, Radhika and their children offering prayers together. Sharing the post on Instagram, Radhika wrote, "A day filled with devotion, gratitude, and family. May the blessings of the Goddess fill your lives with joy and prosperity. Happy Varamahalakshmi to you all."

On Monday, Yash and Radhika Pandit celebrated eight years of being engaged to each other. On the special occasion, Radhika shared a series of throwback gems on social media. In her post, she expressed her love for Yash and wrote, "8 years ago on this day, when we got engaged, I knew I would choose you in every lifetime." The couple's engagement took place during a private ceremony in Goa eight years ago. Radhika and Yash first crossed paths on the set of the TV show Nandagokula, where their on-screen chemistry gradually evolved into a real-life romance. They later worked together in several films, including Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Santhu Straight Forward, Moggina Manasu and Drama, which only strengthened their relationship. The couple married in December 2016 and are now proud parents to two children: Ayra and Yatharv.

On the professional front, Yash recently started filming for his upcoming film Toxic. This film marks his return to the big screen after the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2. The filming began on August 8. The actor unveiled a fresh look for the role, sporting short hair and a beard. For the first day of shooting, Yash wore a white shirt paired with jeans. The caption read, "The journey begins #Toxic."

Joining Yash in Toxic is Kiara Advani as the female lead, while Tamil superstar Nayanthara has reportedly been cast as Yash's sister. The film is set to release on April 10, 2025.