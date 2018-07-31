Trending Pics From Kartik Aaryan's Outings With Rumoured Girlfriend Dimple Sharma

Kartik Aryan and Dimple Sharma in Mumbai

Highlights They went on a movie date over the weekend On Monday evening, the cameras spotted them outside a restaurant Dimple Sharma is an Indo-Canadian model

Actor Kartik Aaryan and his rumoured girlfriend Dimple Sharma are trending again after the cameras spotted them together in Mumbai on a movie date over the weekend and later in Bandra on a casual outing. On Sunday, Kartik and Dimple were pictured coming out of a theatre. They were twinning in denims shirts and black trousers. A friend also accompanied them. On Monday evening, the cameras spotted Kartik and Dimple outside a restaurant. This time, Kartik smiled for the cameras while Dimple made her way till the car. Fans also gathered outside the restaurant to click a selfie with Kartik Aaryan.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan and Dimple Sharma's latest pictures here.

Dimple Sharma is an Indo-Canadian model and has featured in many advertisements. She is reported to have worked with Kartik Aaryan on certain projects and even featured in commercials with Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. Neither Kartik nor Dimple have addressed any rumours about their reported relationship yet.

Kartik Aryan made his Bollywood debut with 2011's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan. He later followed it up with Mr Ranjan's two other films - Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Kartik and Nushrat Bharucha's blockbuster film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which released this year, was also directed by Luv Ranjan. For Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, he recently received the Dadasaheb Excellence Award for the Entertainer Of The Year.

Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon is Kartik Aaryan's next film. He has also signed the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party.