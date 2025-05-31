Kartik Aaryan Offers Glimpses From Trip To Vis Island In Croatia

Kartik Aaryan has chalked out the perfect plan to beat the summer heat. Wondering how? Well, the actor is cooling off by the beach during his trip to Vis Island in Croatia. The Chandu Champion star is soaking up the Mediterranean vibes and making us wish we could tag along too. Kartik treated his fans and followers to a photo dump from his travel diaries on Instagram. The carousel post offered a peek into his fun-filled day on the island. From sipping a drink by the beach and strolling through the island's charming streets to enjoying a seaside dinner and indulging in water adventures, the star is clearly living his best island life.

In the caption, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Vis Vibes."

Has Kartik Aaryan's post given wings to your wanderlust spirit? Here's everything you need to know about Vis Island before you hop onto the Croatia travel bandwagon:

1. Unspoiled beauty and charm

Vis Island, the most remote inhabited island in Croatia, is known for its untouched natural beauty, rich history and relaxed pace of life. It is perfect for travellers seeking an off-the-beaten-path adventure and a taste of traditional Dalmatian culture.

2. Getting there

Located beyond popular islands like Brac, Hvar and Solta, Vis lies about 45 kilometres from the mainland. The island is primarily accessible by ferry from Split, with a car ferry taking around 2 hours. High-speed ferries are also available to nearby Hvar on select days.

3. A hidden gem with a military past

Vis was closed to the public for decades as it served as a strategic military base during the Yugoslav era after World War II. This secretive past adds a fascinating historical layer for those interested in exploring military relics and underground tunnels.

4. Wine, food and culture

Vis has a strong fishing tradition and is also known for its local wine production. You can enjoy authentic Dalmatian cuisine and sample regional wines at cosy restaurants and family-run cellars across the island.

5. Peaceful and authentic stays

Unlike Croatia's more commercialised destinations, Vis remains relatively undeveloped. You will find private houses and apartments instead of large hotels, making it an ideal spot for a peaceful, authentic island escape, even in the peak summer season.

