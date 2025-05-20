12 Most Scenic Lakes Around the World That Seem Too Beautiful To Be Real

There's something undeniably soothing about a lake that looks straight out of a postcard. Whether it's set against snow-dusted mountains, nestled in thick forests, or shimmering in surreal shades of blue and green, a stunning lake can stop you in your tracks. These natural wonders aren't just beautiful — they feel almost otherworldly. From glacial blues to mirror-like reflections, the most scenic lakes in the world have a way of pulling you in. If you're after jaw-dropping views and serious screensaver material, these 12 incredible, most scenic lakes from around the globe deserve a spot on your travel wishlist — and your camera roll.

Here Are 12 Of The World's Most Beautiful Lakes:

1. Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada

Lake Louise. Photo: Unsplash

The glowing turquoise water of Lake Louise isn't filtered-it's the real deal. Tucked inside Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies, this glacier-fed lake gets its surreal colour from rock flour, a fine sediment created by glacial erosion. It's framed by the towering peaks of Mount Victoria and the Victoria Glacier, making it one of the most photographed lakes in the world-for good reason.

2. Lake Bled, Slovenia

A castle on a cliff? Check. A tiny island with a church in the middle? Also check. Lake Bled is basically a fairytale in lake form. This Slovenian gem is only about 35 minutes from Ljubljana by car, but feels like a world away. The 17th-century church on Bled Island is reachable by traditional wooden "pletna" boats, adding to the lake's charm.

3. Lake Tekapo, New Zealand

Lake Tekapo. Photo: Unsplash

New Zealand doesn't do mediocre landscapes, and Lake Tekapo is proof. Known for its bold turquoise colour (thank you, glacial minerals), the lake is a hotspot for stargazing thanks to its location in the Aoraki Mackenzie Dark Sky Reserve. Bonus: during spring, the lake's edges explode with purple and pink lupins-florals for days.

4. Peyto Lake, Alberta, Canada

Peyto Lake. Photo: Pixabay

Yep, another one from Canada. Peyto Lake is shaped like a wolf's head when viewed from above, and the electric blue colour feels like nature's answer to neon. It's also easy to access from the Icefields Parkway, one of the most scenic drives in the world.

5. Lake Pichola, Udaipur, India

Lake Pichola. Photo: iStock

Surrounded by palaces, temples, and hills, Lake Pichola is all about elegance. The City Palace dominates the eastern banks, while the ethereal Lake Palace (now a luxury hotel) floats in the centre. This man-made lake was created in 1362, but it's Udaipur's modern-day charm that makes it a standout.

6. Lake Baikal, Russia

Lake Baikal. Photo: Unsplash

Lake Baikal holds a few world records: It's the oldest (around 25 million years), the deepest (over 1,600 metres), and it contains 20% of the planet's unfrozen freshwater. During winter, it freezes over with a sheet of transparent ice that creates wild patterns and mesmerising bubbles trapped below the surface.

7. Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Plitvice Lakes. Photo: Pixabay

Not just one lake — sixteen interconnected lakes, plus waterfalls, wooden boardwalks, and all the turquoise you can handle. Plitvice Lakes National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and it's absolutely deserving of the hype. Tip: go early in the morning to avoid crowds and see the lakes at their most peaceful.

8. Lake Titicaca, Bolivia/Peru

Lake Titicaca. Photo: Pexels

At over 3,800 metres above sea level, Lake Titicaca is one of the highest navigable lakes in the world. The real draw? The floating Uros Islands, made entirely of totora reeds by the local Uru people. The lake straddles the border of Peru and Bolivia, and it's steeped in Inca history and Andean mythology.

9. Lake Como, Italy

Lake Como. Photo: Pixabay

Yes, the George Clooney one. Lake Como is where dramatic mountains meet Renaissance villas and stylish lakeside towns. Bellagio, Varenna, and Menaggio are all worth a visit, especially if you're into boat rides, Aperol Spritz, and lakeside dining.

10. Crater Lake, Oregon, USA

Crater Lake. Photo: Pixabay

Formed over 7,700 years ago by a collapsed volcano, Crater Lake is the deepest lake in the United States and is known for its startlingly clear, cobalt-blue water. With no rivers feeding in or out, its purity is off the charts. Fun fact: Swimming is allowed — but it's freezing.

11. Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown, New Zealand

Lake Wakatipu. Photo: Pixabay

Queenstown's dramatic backdrop isn't complete without Lake Wakatipu. Shaped like a lightning bolt, the lake is surrounded by The Remarkables mountain range. According to Maori legend, the rhythmic rise and fall of the lake's water level is due to a giant's heartbeat-science calls it a seiche.

12. Moraine Lake, Alberta, Canada

Moraine Lake. Photo: Pexels

Rounding out the Canadian trifecta is Moraine Lake in Banff National Park. It's a glacial lake with an intense turquoise hue, framed by the Ten Peaks mountain range. For those iconic Instagram shots, visit in early summer when the snowmelt has just kicked in-timing is everything.