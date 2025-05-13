6 Most Scenic Lakes In India You Need To Visit

India is a land of incredible diversity and its lakes are no exception. From the majestic Himalayas to the serene backwaters of Kerala, our country's lakes are a treasure trove of natural beauty and adventure. Whether you're a nature lover, a thrill-seeker or just someone looking for a peaceful getaway, India's lakes have something to offer everyone. Once you visit them, you'll surely be awestruck by their beauty. Let's take a look at six of the most breathtaking lakes in India you must visit.

Here Are 6 Most Beautiful Lakes In India:

1. Pangong Tso, Ladakh

Known as the 'Jewel in the Crown of Kashmir', this iconic lake is famous for its serene houseboats and shikara rides. The sunsets here are simply breathtaking, as the sky turns pink and orange and the mountains glow with a warm light. If you're lucky, you might even spot some wildlife roaming around the lake.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Dal Lake, J&K

A mesmerising blue lake that changes shades with the sky, this high-altitude wonder stretches into Tibet, making it a stunning sight. Imagine sipping chai on a houseboat while watching the mountains rise up from the water. Pure bliss, right? The gardens and parks around Dal Lake are also worth exploring.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Lake Pichola, Udaipur

Lake Pichola is home to the beautiful Lake Palace and offers scenic boat rides at sunset. This lake is perfect for a romantic getaway. You can take a sunset cruise and enjoy some quality time with your partner. The palace looks stunning at night and you can even stay there if you want to experience royal treatment.

4. Bhimtal Lake, Uttarakhand

Surrounded by lush green hills, this tranquil lake is less crowded than Nainital and features a charming island in the centre. If you're looking for some peace and quiet, this lake is a great spot to escape the chaos of city life. You can take a boat ride or simply sit back and enjoy the views.

5. Chandratal Lake, Spiti

Shaped like a crescent moon, this pristine lake in the Himalayas boasts crystal-clear waters and a surreal landscape. Trekking to this lake is an adventure in itself. The scenery will make you feel like you're on top of the world.

6. Vembanad Lake, Kerala

Vembanad Lake forms the heart of Kerala's backwaters offering scenic houseboat cruises and wildlife. A houseboat cruise here is a must-do, you can spot birds, fish and even the occasional crocodile! The local cuisine is also delicious and you can enjoy traditional Kerala dishes on board.

Which of these lakes are you planning to visit first? Tell us in the comments!