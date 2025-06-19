Israel-Iran Attacks Live Updates: Israel and Iran continued to attack each other, for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday, with the Israeli military saying it has struck several parts of Iran, including Tehran. The military said at least two drones from Iran were also intercepted.

The developments came amid speculation over whether the US will join Israel's bombardment of Iranian nuclear sites. Asked about the US's plans, President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday: "I may do it, I may not do it." Senior US officials are preparing for the possibility of a strike on Iran in the coming days, according to a Bloomberg report, a sign that Washington is assembling the infrastructure to directly enter a conflict with Tehran.

On Tuesday, President Trump demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender" and warned it could easily assassinate its supreme leader, fueling fears of American intervention. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, however, warned the US of "irreparable damage" if it engage in military action against Iran.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprecedented attack against its arch-foe it said was aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons - an ambition Tehran denies. Iran responded to the attack with missiles and drones. On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was "progressing step by step" towards eliminating threats posed by Iran's nuclear sites and ballistic missile arsenal.

Israel, which is not a party to the international Non-Proliferation Treaty, is the only country in the Middle East believed to have nuclear weapons. Israel does not deny or confirm that.

Here are the Live Updates on the Israel-Iran attacks: