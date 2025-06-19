Iran's Silent Allies: Baghdad To Beirut, Why Is No One Picking Up The Phone

For more than four decades, Iran has built an alliance of proxy forces across the Middle East, a self-styled "Axis of Resistance", to project power, repel US and Israeli influence, and insulate itself from direct confrontation. Now, as Tehran reels from unprecedented attacks by Israel on its soil, those very proxies seem conspicuously quiet.

Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Palestine, the Houthis in Yemen, and Iranian-backed Shiite militias in Iraq seem to be missing in action. Many are depleted, internally divided, and grappling with their own vulnerabilities. This begs the question: Is Iran, for the first time in decades, fighting alone?

Let's take a look at its allies.

Hezbollah

Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shia paramilitary group and Iran's most formidable proxy, has fired no major retaliatory salvos since Israel's attacks on Iranian territory. A year ago, this would have been unthinkable. But the group's capabilities, morale, and leadership have been severely degraded by continued Israeli strikes since 2023.

Its long-serving leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli precision strike, marking a turning point.

In a recent interview, Hezbollah's current leader Naim Qassem appeared as a Lebanese statesman rather than an Iranian proxy. According to a Washington Post report, no Iranian insignia adorned his office, and no portrait of Ayatollah Khamenei was displayed on his walls. Hezbollah's military supplies and funding lines have also been stressed. With Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria toppled in late 2024 and smuggling routes through Syria disrupted, the group's logistical network has shrunk.

Hamas

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group in Gaza, is a shadow of its former self. After nearly two years of war with Israel, much of Gaza lies in ruins, and many of Hamas' senior leaders are dead. With both its senior leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar killed, and the other known figure, Khaled Mashal sitting in Qatar, it is unknown how strong Hamas' on-ground leadership is or how strong they are in order to help Iran wage war against Israel.

The military infrastructure that the group relied upon, like tunnels, command centres, and rocket factories, has been systematically dismantled.

Although Hamas initiated the October 7, 2023, attacks that plummeted the Middle East into chaos, Iran's response has been restrained. Tehran offered political support and condemned Israel, but its military backing was limited.

Iraq: Militias Turned Businessmen

In Iraq, a patchwork of Iranian-aligned Shiite militias has long harassed US troops, guarded Iranian interests, and amplified Tehran's influence in Baghdad. But not anymore.

Since January, following Israel's strikes on Iranian soil, the Shiite militias have issued only muted condemnations. Only Kataeb Hezbollah made a vague threat to act and only if the US joins Israel in attacking Iran.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, a moderate with ties to both Tehran and Washington, has also quietly urged militia commanders to stay out of the conflict.

Houthis: Waiting In the Wings

Yemen's Houthis have been the most visibly active Iranian ally in recent months, firing several missiles at Israel and maintaining their anti-American and anti-Israel rhetoric. But even they have tapered off.

After several of their missile batteries were destroyed in US airstrikes in March and April, the group has been cautious. Houthi leadership maintains close coordination with Tehran, but its public positioning is notably more independent.

'Quartet Of Chaos'

Beyond the Middle East, Iran's allies are not just powerful but also carry reputations for being "authoritarian". Iran, together with Russia, China and North Korea form a group that foreign policy experts have given terms like the Axis of Upheaval or the Quartet of Chaos or the CRINK axis.

Russia, though supportive of Iran, is treading carefully in this ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. It condemned the Israeli strikes as "unprovoked aggression," but has shown no appetite for deeper engagement.

China is the largest buyer of US-sanctioned Iranian oil and has deepened economic cooperation with Tehran. It joined Iran into the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in 2023. But Beijing, too, is positioning itself as a mediator rather than a combatant.

North Korea, historically isolated and fiercely anti-Western, has long been suspected of aiding Iran's missile and nuclear programs.

Is India An Iran Ally?

India has good ties with both Tehran and Jerusalem. India partners with Israel across multiple sectors, and at the same time, remains a strategic and regional partner of Iran. In 2024, India signed a 10-year contract with Iran to develop and operate the port of Chabahar.