Trump Hosts Pak's Asim Munir For Lunch, Cites This Reason For Inviting Him

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir for his alleged role in preventing an escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan, as he hosted the latter for a lunch meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

"Reason I had him here was I wanted to thank him for not going into the war and ending it..," Mr Trump said at the luncheon meeting.

The lunch meeting was the first time a US president had hosted the powerful head of Pakistan's army, widely regarded as having sway over the country's national security policies, at the White House unaccompanied by senior Pakistani civilian officials.

It also came amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran with Mr Trump exploring Washington's possible involvement. Islamabad is known for its close ties with Tehran.

The US President told reporters he thanked Mr Munir for ending the war with India, for which he also praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he spoke to on Tuesday night.

"Two very smart people decided not to keep going with that war; that could have been a nuclear war," he said.

Mr Trump said he was honored to meet Mr Munir and the two had discussed Iran, which he said Pakistan knew better than most. "They (Pakistani leadership) know Iran very well, better than most. They're not happy about anything. It's not that they're bad with Israel. They know them both actually, but they probably, maybe, they know Iran better, but they see what's going on and he agreed with me," he told reporters.

Pakistan has condemned Israel's airstrikes against Iran, saying they violate international law and threaten regional stability.

The luncheon in the Cabinet Room of the White House lasted for over an hour. ISI head Lt Gen Asim Malik accompanied the Pakistani Army Chief to the meeting.

Asked earlier what he wanted to achieve from meeting Mr Munir, the US President said: "Well, I stopped a war ... I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We're going to make a trade deal with Modi of India."

On Tuesday, Mr Modi held a 35-minute telephonic conversation with Mr Trump, mainly on Operation Sindoor that was launched by India last month in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in April. PM Modi also made it clear to Mr Trump that at no time were issues such as the India-US trade deal or mediation by the US to broker peace between India and Pakistan were discussed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the White House said Mr Trump is meeting the Pakistani army general because the latter has called for a Nobel Prize to be given to the US President for averting a "nuclear war between India and Pakistan" last month.

"President Trump will host Field Marshal Munir after he called for the President to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for preventing a nuclear war between India and Pakistan," White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement.