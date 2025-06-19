110 Indian Students Evacuated From Iran, Land In Delhi



A group of 110 Indian students, who were stranded in Iran and evacuated yesterday, have landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. A majority of them - 90 -- are from Jammu and Kashmir.

The students - all from Urmia Medical University and the first students' group to be evacuated -- were transited via Armenia and Doha and boarded the flight to Delhi late last evening. The flight was delayed by three hours.

Iran is currently engaged in hostilities with Israel, and the families of Indian students have been desperately seeking help from the government. There have been massive protests over this in Kashmir, which sends the maximum number of students to Iran.

Reports say there are more than 13,000 Indian students in Iran, most of whom are pursuing a medical degree.

In a statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the timely evacuation effort. It said it was hoping that the others would be evacuated soon.

All flight tickets including the Delhi to Srinagar leg have been arranged free of cost by the Union government, the students' body said in a post on X. "We deeply appreciate this effort to ensure a smooth, full journey home," it added.

Besides students, many Indian nationals, including pilgrims, have been stranded in Iran. On Sunday, the Indian embassy in Tehran set up an emergency helpline and urged Indians to evacuate immediately.

Israel Versus Iran

The tension between Iran and Israel has escalated manifold since Tel Aviv launched what it called 'Operation Rising Lion' against Iran's nuclear facilities last week.

Tehran responded with a barrage of missiles and drones that hit multiple cities and towns in Israel, killing more than 20 people and injuring hundreds.

Early on Wednesday, Israeli warplanes hit Tehran after its military warned civilians to leave one district of the Iranian capital.

Later in the day - the sixth since the beginning of hostilities -- Israel said it struck a nuclear site, while Iran said it fired hypersonic missiles.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has responded to US President Donald Trump's call for surrender with a warning that any US strike will have "serious irreparable consequences".

President Trump insists the US has played no part in ally Israel's bombing campaign, but also warned his patience is wearing thin.