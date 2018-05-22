Kartik Aaryan Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Dimple Sharma Again Kartik Aaryan and Dimple Sharma were spotted together, two days in a row

Take a look at Kartik and Dimple's pictures from Monday night.

Over the weekend, Kartik and Dimple went to the movies together. Here are photos of them together from Sunday:







Kartik Aaryan has not only impressed the audience with his acting prowess but also received the Dadasaheb Excellence Award as the Entertainer Of The Year for his performance in the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.



Earlier this year, the actor walked the ramp, alongside Kareena Kapoor, for designer Manish Malhotra in Singapore. He even posted a video with Kareena Kapoor, wherein the actor lip-synced to the song Ban Ja Tu Meri Raani , which went viral on the Internet.



Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punhnaama 2 , Akaash Vani , Kaanchi-The Unbreakable and Guest Inn London . The 29-year-old actor was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety , co-starring Nushrat Bharuch and Sunny Singh. The movie emerged as a commercial success and earned over Rs 154 crore.



Actor Kartik Aaryan has been spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Dimple Sharma, yet again. The duo were spotted together for the second time in a week. On Monday, the rumoured couple was spotted outside a movie theatre in Mumbai. Dimple Sharma is an Indo-Canadian model, who has featured in many advertisements and is reported to have worked with Kartik Aaryan on certain projects for a while now. She has even featured in commercials with Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. The model has over 98,000 followers on Instagram and frequently shares posts featuring Kartik Aaryan. However, neither Kartik nor Dimple have addressed rumours about their reported relationship yet.Take a look at Kartik and Dimple's pictures from Monday night.