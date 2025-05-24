Kartik Aaryan Gets A Makeover As He Begins Filming <i>Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri</i>

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kartik Aaryan has cut his long hair for his new film project. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. Rumors suggest Ananya Panday or Sreeleela may play the female lead.

Kartik Aaryan has been sporting long hair and beard for the longest time now, as he was busy filming for Anurag Basu's untitled musical. He will be seen alongside Sreeleela in the film.

The actor has now had a makeover as he begins filming his next titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri which is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

The film will be directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to share a carousel of pictures that featured his new chopped haircut, the clapper of the film from the mahurat shot. It also had a blurry shot of Kartik's longer hair.

He captioned it, "Ray is Raydyyyy. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri."

Kartik's last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was a blockbuster. The film had Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri alongside him.

Kartik Aaryan has worked with Sameer Vidwans before in Satyaprem Ki Katha, the film had Kiara Advani as the female lead. Kartik was appreciated for bringing an emotional depth to his character for the film.

As for Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, it marks their first collaboration. Back in 2019, they were said to be coming together for Dostana 2, which fell through. The film had Janhvi Kapoor and Kill fame Lakshya in the cast as well.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to release in February 2026. The female lead for the film has not been officially confirmed. However rumours are rife, that Ananya Panday might reunite with Kartik for the second time, after Pati Patni Aur Woh. Sreeleela too is rumoured to be a possible option for the female lead in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. All of the speculations add to the excitement surrounding the film.

