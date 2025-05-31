On A Scale Of 1 To Kartik Aaryan, How Many Of These Workout Routines Can You Do?

Fitness is a deeply personal journey, and Kartik Aaryan seems to have struck the perfect balance in his workout routine. From weight training to cardio, his circuit includes a well-rounded mix of exercises. Recently, the actor's trainer shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, Kartik is seen serving major workout goals, and we were thoroughly impressed.

Dressed in a grey tank top and black track pants, Kartik Aaryan was seen performing strenuous exercises without using any weights or dumbbells.

The side note read, "No weights, no dumbbells, no fancy equipment - just resistance bands and heavy bags, and we still crushed the workout! You don't need a gym to get stronger just commitment and consistency like champion."

Watch the full video here:

Kartik Aaryan's workout routine:

1. Uphill walk: Also known as incline walking or hiking, an uphill walk offers numerous benefits beyond simply burning more calories than walking on a flat surface. It strengthens leg muscles, improves cardiovascular health and helps with weight management.

2. Slanted push-ups: This exercise is a variation of the standard push-up where the body is angled, with one end (usually the hands) on an elevated surface. This alters the focus of the exercise, primarily targeting the upper chest muscles and strengthening the shoulders and triceps. They are particularly beneficial for beginners or those looking to build upper body strength gradually.

3. Running: From improving cardiovascular health to increasing endurance to boosting metabolism, running is a good overall exercise. It also strengthens muscles, bones and the immune system.

4. Handstand: This exercise involves balancing the body vertically, supported solely by the hands. It is a powerful move that offers numerous benefits, including improved strength, balance and mental focus.

5. Resistance exercises: This physical activity involves muscles working against an external resistance, which can be weights, resistance bands, body weight or other objects. Benefits include improved muscle strength and tone, weight management, increased bone density, reduced risk of injury and improved mental well-being.

While these exercises work well for Kartik Aaryan, you should consult a specialist before you incorporate these exercises into your routine.