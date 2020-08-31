Trending: Nia Sharma Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India, Shares Pics

Nia Sharma with Rohit Shetty on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. (Image courtesy: niasharma90)

Highlights In this edition, participants from old seasons contested for the trophy

Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin were the runners-up

The show aired for one month only

Actress Nia Sharma, best-known for her roles in Jamai Raja and Naagin 4, won the 11th season of task-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress shared pictures of herself holding the trophy and posing with the show's host and taskmaster Rohit Shetty and she wrote, "Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India jeet gayi. Thank you, Colors TV for this beautiful opportunity. Rohit Shetty, you're the Bawseeeeeee! Sunil Rodrigues (the show's stunts coordinator) and Karan Wahi (the first runner-up), respect." The special Made in India edition featured celebrities, who participated in the previous seasons of the show. Nia Sharma was one of the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8, in which she ranked eighth.

Nia Sharma also shared pictures of the other participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India, which included the second runner-up Jasmin Bhasin (Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji).

Here's Nia Sharma's post:

The 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was the first to be filmed in India as all the previous seasons have been made across international destinations. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has been associated with the show for four seasons now, wrote: "Before commencing the shoot for this season, we were worried because of pandemic, lockdown, safety of the unit and contestants and will we be able to match the international standards of action for this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi as we were shooting it in Mumbai. But at last we pulled it off... I am really proud of my action team for making this season as one of the best...After all it's Made in India."

The 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was interrupted by the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the show quickly recovered from the shut down and completed the season and then returned with a brand-new season within a week. Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India lasted only one month.