Trending: Khushi Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper Is Of Mom Sridevi. Pic Is Making Everyone Emotional

A picture of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi, who apparently uses a childhood picture of herself with the late actress as her phone wallpaper, is trending on and off. The Internet chanced upon the picture after Khushi was spotted leaving a suburban restaurant in Mumbai over the weekend. Megastar Sridevi died this February in Dubai after drowning in her hotel bathtub. She was just 54. In the picture, little Khushi is seen sitting on Sridevi's shoulder and the mother-daughter duo's smile says it all. (The adorable picture is making us teary again). Fan clubs have shared the picture on Instagram and here's what it looks like.
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Janhvi recently completed filming her debut Bollywood movie. The film is titled Dhadak and it also stars Ishaan Khatter (Shahid Kapoor's brother). Dhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat and is produced by Karan Johar. Janvhi and Ishaan's Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan, hits the screens in July.
Of late, both Janhvi and Khushi are often spotted with their father Boney Kapoor and sister Anshula on dinner dates and get-together. Janhvi and Khushi also visited Arjun Kapoor's Mumbai home some time ago. Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie.
Anshula recently posted a cute picture of Janhvi and Khushi on her Instagram story, which sent the Internet into meltdown.
Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor has reportedly making a film on Sridevi and has registered a couple of titles for it.