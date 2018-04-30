Inside Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor's Super Sunday (Pic Credit - Anshula Kapoor)

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's sister bonding is level "Cray Cray," as per half-sister Anshula Kapoor. On Monday, Anshula shared a photo of Janhvi and Khushi on her Instagram story, which was picked up by fan clubs and is now sending the Internet into a meltdown of sorts. In an absolutely cute photo clicked by Anshula, Janhvi can be seen playfully troubling her younger sister by piggyback riding. Nonetheless, Khushi, who is three-years younger to Janhvi, appears to be in a jovial mood. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's daughters with late actress Sridevi while Anshula is his daughter with his first wife Mona Shourie. The Kapoor sisters have been spotted on dinner dates (sometimes joined by Anshula's sibling Arjun Kapoor) quite frequently.
Highlights
- Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula dined with Boney Kapoor on Friday
- Janhvi is spending time with her family after wrapping Dhadak shoot
- Dhadak will open in theatres in July
Take a look at Janhvi and Khushi's picture here:
Commentswrapped the shooting of Dhadak, her debut movie, and is currently spending most of her time with her family.
Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar and it also stars Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter. The Kapoors have taken over Bollywood for the upcoming few months - starting with Harshvardhan Kapoor who stars in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero releasing in May, followed by Rhea and Sonam Kapoor, whose film Veere Di Wedding will open on June 1, then Janhvi's film comes in July and Anil Kapoor will round off in August with Race 3.
The Kapoors are also reportedly gearing up for a big family event - the wedding of Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam. Both father and daughter have told the media that they'll share the details soon. Sonam is reportedly marrying Anand Ahuja on May 7.