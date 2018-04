Nothing Much, Just Dhadak Co-Stars Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Hanging Out

Highlights Janhvi and Ishaan were spotted on Dhadak sets It's a wrap on Janhvi and Ishaan's Dhadak Dhadak releases in July

It's finally a wrap on Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter'sThe co-stars were spotted hanging out together on the sets of the film in Mumbai on Friday. And the paparazzi spotting Ishaan and Janhvi together can mean only one thing - adorable photos of the duo. However, this time the cameras spotted Ishaan being rather goofy which lead to a face palm on Janhvi's part but she must be used to Ishaan and his ways by now.marks the Bollywood debut of Sridevi's elder daughter while this will be Ishaan's second movie. His first film - Majid Majidi's- just released to much critical acclaim.Always good to see Janhvi and Ishaan together! Oh, we also spotted Janhvi's filmmaker father Boney Kapoor anddirector Shashank Khaitan with the duo.This is how Ishaan announced the film's wrap on Instagram:Earlier this week, Janhvi shared an adorable photo with her first co-star and director. Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is bankrolling, tweeted the same photo and added: "Shashank Khaitan is truly the strongest guide... mentor... friend and above all director! Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeat of Dhadak." Janhvi's Bollywood debut will hit screens just a few months after Sridevi's tragic end. In February, Sridevi drowned in a hotel bathtub in Dubai while attending the wedding of her nephew. She posthumously won the Best Actress National Award this year. Following Sridevi's death, Janhvi Kapoor joined the sets of Dhadak just a day after her 21st birthday. During the film's shoot, Shashank Khaitan's team made stops at locations like Kolkata and Jaipur.is scheduled to hit screens on July 20.