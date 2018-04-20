Nothing Much, Just Dhadak Co-Stars Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Hanging Out

It's finally a wrap on Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak. The co-stars were spotted hanging out together on the sets of the film in Mumbai on Friday. And the paparazzi spotting Ishaan and Janhvi together can mean only one thing - adorable photos of the duo. However, this time the cameras spotted Ishaan being rather goofy which lead to a face palm on Janhvi's part but she must be used to Ishaan and his ways by now. Dhadak marks the Bollywood debut of Sridevi's elder daughter while this will be Ishaan's second movie. His first film - Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds - just released to much critical acclaim.
Always good to see Janhvi and Ishaan together! Oh, we also spotted Janhvi's filmmaker father Boney Kapoor and Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan with the duo.
This is how Ishaan announced the film's wrap on Instagram:
Earlier this week, Janhvi shared an adorable photo with her first co-star and director. Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is bankrolling Dhadak, tweeted the same photo and added: "Shashank Khaitan is truly the strongest guide... mentor... friend and above all director! Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeat of Dhadak."
Dhadak just a day after her 21st birthday. During the film's shoot, Shashank Khaitan's team made stops at locations like Kolkata and Jaipur.
Dhadak is scheduled to hit screens on July 20.