Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Wrap Dhadak With Adorable Pic. 'Can't Wait,' Says The Internet

Janhvi and Ishaan's Dhadak photo has sent the Internet into some sort of a meltdown because the wait appears to be too difficult

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 17, 2018 11:21 IST
Janhvi Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy janhvikapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Janhvi shared a photo from Dhadak sets
  2. "Can't wait for this magic," wrote an user
  3. "Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeat of Dhadak," said KJo
It's a wrap for Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak! Janhvi Kapoor recently posted an adorable photo of the core team of her debut film, comprising director Shashank Khaitan, co-star Ishaan and of course, herself. "Home," Janhvi captioned the photo, in which she and Ishaan can be seen having 'sandwiched' Shashank for a cute snap. The young co-stars wrapped the shooting of Dhadak recently, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh while producer Karan Johar described the Dhadak trio as: "The warmest trio at Dharma Movies!" Sharing the same photo, Karan Johar added: "Shashank Khaitan is truly the strongest guide... mentor... friend and above all director! Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeat of Dhadak."

Janhvi and Ishaan's photo, which was also shared by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions with the caption "This trio's gonna keep you warm this monsoon," has sent the Internet into some sort of a meltdown because the wait appears to be too difficult. "Can't wait for this magic," read a comment while another added: "So looking forward to supporting and showing the same love to Sridevi's daughter as I did for Sridevi." Sridevi's tragic end arrived quite suddenly while Janhvi was busy with her debut film. Sridevi drowned in a hotel bathtub in Dubai while attending the wedding of her nephew. Janhvi is the eldest of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's two daughters.
 
 

Home

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on



Following Sridevi's death, Janhvi Kapoor joined the sets of Dhadak just a day after her 21st birthday. During the film's shoot, Shashank Khaitan's team made stops at locations like Kolkata and Jaipur.
 


While this will be Janhvi Kapoor's maiden acting project, Ishaan Khatter has already been cast in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, which releases worldwide on April 20.

Dhadak is scheduled to hit screens on July 20.
 

janhvi kapoor ishaan khatterdhadak wrap

