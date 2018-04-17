Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Wrap Dhadak With Adorable Pic. 'Can't Wait,' Says The Internet

It's a wrap for Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak! Janhvi Kapoor recently posted an adorable photo of the core team of her debut film, comprising director Shashank Khaitan, co-star Ishaan and of course, herself. "Home," Janhvi captioned the photo, in which she and Ishaan can be seen having 'sandwiched' Shashank for a cute snap. The young co-stars wrapped the shooting of Dhadak recently, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh while producer Karan Johar described the Dhadak trio as: "The warmest trio at Dharma Movies!" Sharing the same photo, Karan Johar added: "Shashank Khaitan is truly the strongest guide... mentor... friend and above all director! Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeat of Dhadak."
Janhvi and Ishaan's photo, which was also shared by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions with the caption "This trio's gonna keep you warm this monsoon," has sent the Internet into some sort of a meltdown because the wait appears to be too difficult. "Can't wait for this magic," read a comment while another added: "So looking forward to supporting and showing the same love to Sridevi's daughter as I did for Sridevi." Sridevi's tragic end arrived quite suddenly while Janhvi was busy with her debut film. Sridevi drowned in a hotel bathtub in Dubai while attending the wedding of her nephew. Janhvi is the eldest of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's two daughters.
Following Sridevi's death, Janhvi Kapoor joined the sets of Dhadak just a day after her 21st birthday. During the film's shoot, Shashank Khaitan's team made stops at locations like Kolkata and Jaipur.
Dhadak is scheduled to hit screens on July 20.