Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Take Dhadak To The Heart Of Kolkata

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have taken Dhadak shoots to Kolkata, where they are currently filming the movie. The Dhadak co-stars were recently spotted shooting at the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata and pictures from the sets have been shared by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions on Instagram. "The Dhadak team etches a few memories at the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata!" reads the post. In the photos, Janhvi can be seen sporting a printed salwar-kameez while Ishaan is dressed simply in a shirt and pants. The duo play a young couple in Shashank Khaitan's love story, which is slated to hit screens in July.
The fresh photos of Ishaan and Janhvi were shared just days after it was reported that the makers of the film have banned mobile phones on sets to keep Janhvi and Ishaan's looks under wraps. Director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar opted for this step after a footage from the Jaipur schedule was leaked on Instagram and had gone viral. "It's unfortunate that people leak footage. We can only do so much to protect our product, but with outdoor schedules, it is difficult for us. Everyone around has a camera phone. Kis kis ko roke? It would be nice if people were more supportive," the director told mid-day.
Janhvi Kapoor, the elder daughter of late actress Sridevi (who died in February this year), resumed work in March and is all set to make her debut with Dhadak. Dhadak, which is said to be a remake of critically acclaimed Marathi movie Sairat, is a love story which also touches down on issues like "caste and honour killing." When asked how far the two films are similar, the director told PTI: "The basic premise is same. But there are variations."
Dhadak is expected to hit screens on July 6.