A Film On Sridevi? Boney Kapoor Reportedly Registered '20 Titles'

Boney Kapoor is reportedly serious about making a film - feature or documentary - on his late wife Sridevi and has registered "20 odd titles," a Deccan Chronicle report stated. Boney Kapoor, who is a film producer, has registered titles such as Sri, Sridevi and Sri Ma'am with of one of the producer associations of Bollywood. "Boney-ji is serious about making a film on Sridevi-ji and hence he has registered these titles. He is also keen to acquire other films that she has worked in and has registered the titles of those films too. Films like Chaalbaaz, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Jaanbaaz, Mr India and even titles like Return of Mr India have been registered by Boney-ji recently."
Highlights
- Boney Kapoor is reportedly planning to make a film on his late wife
- RGV and Hansal Mehta have expressed their desire to make a biopic on her
- Sridevi died by accidentally drowning in a hotel bathtub in February
So far, two filmmakers have expressed their desire to make a film on the late actress - one is Ram Gopal Varma, old admirer of Sridevi, and the second is Hansal Mehta. RGV, who directed the actress in the films Kshana Kshanam and Govinda Govinda, said during a debate on television that he would make a film on Sridevi and he'll announce the project once the script is locked.
In March, Hansal Mehta told news agency IANS that he was about to approach Sridevi for a project and added: "I will always regret that I didn't approach her and could not make a movie with her. But I will make a film on her." The National Award-winning filmmaker also said that he may ask Vidya Balan to play Sridevi onscreen. "It (film on Sridevi) will be made. There are actors (who I have in my mind). I might approach Vidya Balan. I will make the film," Hansal Mehta told IANS.
With inputs from IANS)