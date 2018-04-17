Remember Sridevi's Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja? 25 Years Later, Satish Kaushik Apologises To Boney Kapoor

Highlights The film clocked 25 years on Monday The action-comedy released in 1993 It was directed by Satish Kaushik and produced by Boney Kapoor

Yes 25 yrs ago it was a disaster at BO bt it was my first child & will remain close to heart. Remembering madam #SrideviLivesForever & my sorry 2 @BoneyKapoor who gave me a break bt was broke after d film.celebrating #25yearsof RKRCKR @AnilKapoor@Javedakhtarjadu@AnupamPKherpic.twitter.com/mXoogmQha5 — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) April 16, 2018

Your failure doesn't undermine your talent. Your honest admission is the proof that you succeeded later and made a mark on the India cinema @satishkaushik2 — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha1) April 16, 2018

Actually it was great movie..and keep you glued throughout... Why it turned disaster?? Infact it have many best dialogues like.. Acha hua Bura Hua , Shaitan ki Kasam and the toning of Bete Jaan by @SirPareshRawal . It was a full packed entertainer — Rahul Jain (@rahul_jainrj) April 16, 2018

It's was owsam movie. Train sequence was owsam aj bhi copy ho rahe he ye sequence thoughts. Or romio nam Mera to dance number tha it was in 1993.. owsam blockbuster movie. Dobara relese karo... — Bipin Jaggi (@bipin_jaggi) April 16, 2018

Satish ji but I watched this movies 8 times, after my school bunk.... — Shailendra Baluni (@ShailendraBalu1) April 16, 2018

Can't believe it's been 25 years for #RKRCKR I remember the obstacles that we faced during the shooting of this film & after as well but it was still a memorable journey. We miss the Roop Ki Rani every day. @BoneyKapoor@satishkaushik2@Javedakhtarjadu@AnupamPKher@bindasbhidupic.twitter.com/xdpkxD9JJ1 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 16, 2018

I have great memories of #RoopKiRaniChoronKaRaja which completes 25years. 'Shaitan Ki Kasam' will always be proud of my association with the film & with @BoneyKapoor@satishkaushik2@AnilKapoor@bindasbhidu & @SrideviBKapoor. In some failures there are greater success stories. pic.twitter.com/wWU0bBY2Jt — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 16, 2018