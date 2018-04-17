Remember Sridevi's Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja? 25 Years Later, Satish Kaushik Apologises To Boney Kapoor

Highlights
- The film clocked 25 years on Monday
- The action-comedy released in 1993
- It was directed by Satish Kaushik and produced by Boney Kapoor
Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja is considered to be one of the most high-budget films of the Nineties. The movie went on floors sometime in 1987 with Shekhar Kapur as the director but after he opted out of the project, Satish Kaushik was signed up to helm the film, which finally released on April 16, 1993. The delay in the film's release had further accentuated the huge budget of the movie but tanked miserably upon release. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja may have flopped at the box office but turned out to be a cult action-drama film over the years. The film cast both Anil Kapoor and Sridevi as orphans, who befriended each other at an orphanage only to be separated later. Years later, they reunited to avenge the death of their fathers.
Yes 25 yrs ago it was a disaster at BO bt it was my first child & will remain close to heart. Remembering madam #SrideviLivesForever & my sorry 2 @BoneyKapoor who gave me a break bt was broke after d film.celebrating #25yearsof RKRCKR @AnilKapoor@Javedakhtarjadu@AnupamPKherpic.twitter.com/mXoogmQha5— satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) April 16, 2018
Meanwhile, Twitter is making all efforts to uplift Satish Kaushik's spirits, hailing the film as nothing less than "superb". "Your failure doesn't undermine your talent. Your honest admission is the proof that you succeeded later and made a mark on the India cinema," wrote an user while another one demanded that the film be released again. "It's was awesome movie. Train sequence was awesome. Aj bhi copy ho rahe he ye sequence thoughts. Or Romio Naam Mera to dance number tha. It was in 1993.. awesome blockbuster movie. Dobara relese karo."
Your failure doesn't undermine your talent. Your honest admission is the proof that you succeeded later and made a mark on the India cinema @satishkaushik2— Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha1) April 16, 2018
Actually it was great movie..and keep you glued throughout... Why it turned disaster?? Infact it have many best dialogues like.. Acha hua Bura Hua , Shaitan ki Kasam and the toning of Bete Jaan by @SirPareshRawal . It was a full packed entertainer— Rahul Jain (@rahul_jainrj) April 16, 2018
It's was owsam movie. Train sequence was owsam aj bhi copy ho rahe he ye sequence thoughts. Or romio nam Mera to dance number tha it was in 1993.. owsam blockbuster movie. Dobara relese karo...— Bipin Jaggi (@bipin_jaggi) April 16, 2018
Satish ji but I watched this movies 8 times, after my school bunk....— Shailendra Baluni (@ShailendraBalu1) April 16, 2018
Can't believe it's been 25 years for #RKRCKR I remember the obstacles that we faced during the shooting of this film & after as well but it was still a memorable journey. We miss the Roop Ki Rani every day. @BoneyKapoor@satishkaushik2@Javedakhtarjadu@AnupamPKher@bindasbhidupic.twitter.com/xdpkxD9JJ1— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 16, 2018
I have great memories of #RoopKiRaniChoronKaRaja which completes 25years. 'Shaitan Ki Kasam' will always be proud of my association with the film & with @BoneyKapoor@satishkaushik2@AnilKapoor@bindasbhidu & @SrideviBKapoor. In some failures there are greater success stories. pic.twitter.com/wWU0bBY2Jt— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 16, 2018
Sridevi married Boney Kapoor three years after Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja was made. Khushi and Janhvi are their two children. In February, Sridevi drowned in a Dubai hotel bathroom and was later cremated with state honours in Mumbai. She has posthumously won the Best Actress National Award this year for her performance in MOM.